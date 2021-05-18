The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 47,902 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,613 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,902 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.37% of Integra LifeSciences worth $21,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after purchasing an additional 572,291 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $175,981,000 after purchasing an additional 244,503 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 792,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,197,000 after acquiring an additional 87,492 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 107.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $5,000,066.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,759,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,091,687 shares of company stock worth $74,779,686 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IART. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

