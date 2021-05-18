The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Given a $20.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a $20.00 price objective on The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

Shares of LEV stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. The Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.