The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Japan Steel Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get The Japan Steel Works alerts:

OTCMKTS JPSWY opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.12. The Japan Steel Works has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Machinery Products, Steel and Energy Products, and Other Businesses segments. It offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; clad steel plates and pipes; high alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services for pressure vehicles.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Japan Steel Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Japan Steel Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.