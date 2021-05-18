The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after buying an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

Shares of HD opened at $320.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.82 and a 200-day moving average of $285.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.