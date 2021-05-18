The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The Gap posted earnings of ($2.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other The Gap news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $83,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $1,026,424.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,639.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,758 shares of company stock worth $15,149,920. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in The Gap by 2,155.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gap in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in The Gap in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in The Gap in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in The Gap by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Gap has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

