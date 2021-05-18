The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $24.05.
About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
