The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $24.05.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

