The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of The ExOne stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,554. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $416.54 million, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XONE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

