The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $10.00 at TD Securities

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from $15.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 76.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CG opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of -70.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.