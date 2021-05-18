The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.06. 116,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,317,435. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.66. The stock has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

