Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $116.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.35.

TXRH stock opened at $99.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.63. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,171 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,706 over the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,514,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

