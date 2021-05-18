Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 824 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $169.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.39. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.85 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

