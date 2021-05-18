Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,135 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Adient were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

In other Adient news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

