Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Amcor by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

AMCR opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

