Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.79 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $132.35 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.29.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.