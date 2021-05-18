Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 108,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

CMS opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

