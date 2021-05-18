Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $568.99 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,158.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $680.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $674.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

