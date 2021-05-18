Terracoin (TRC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $577,186.48 and $43.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,431.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,089.20 or 0.02507851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.19 or 0.00656645 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00070500 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001855 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003539 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

