Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of TME stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.19.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.