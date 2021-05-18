Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,816,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91.

TME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

