Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.43 EPS

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TENX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. 44,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,379. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.46.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

