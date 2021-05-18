Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.43 EPS

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ TENX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. 44,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,379. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.46.
About Tenax Therapeutics
