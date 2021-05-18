Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.14

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 11232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on TS. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tenaris by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

