TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Raised to $37.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $442.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $54,357,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $6,329,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $700,000.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

