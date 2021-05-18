Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19.

About Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

