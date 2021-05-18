Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.70

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.70 and traded as high as $13.24. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 3,415,542 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERIC. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

