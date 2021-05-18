Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Shares Gap Down to $425.84

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $425.84, but opened at $415.13. Teledyne Technologies shares last traded at $417.05, with a volume of 270 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $428.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355 shares in the company, valued at $143,799.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,261 shares of company stock worth $4,793,563. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

