TD Securities Raises Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Price Target to C$15.00

Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $11.52.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
