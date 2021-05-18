TD Securities Raises Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Price Target to C$15.00

Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

