TD Securities Increases Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Price Target to $42.00

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 326.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Powered Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of POW opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Powered Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth $7,629,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,636,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,349,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,413,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,890,000.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

