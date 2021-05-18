TCW Group Inc. Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 84,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu stock opened at $189.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.16.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

