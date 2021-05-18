TCW Group Inc. Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 84,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,462,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Baidu stock opened at $189.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.16.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
