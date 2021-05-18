TCW Group Inc. Makes New $30.84 Million Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 163,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,835,000. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Motorola Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.54.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $200.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.04. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

