TCW Group Inc. Buys Shares of 70,850 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,000. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Signature Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,968,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,997,000. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,045,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 496,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,152,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $246.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.13. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $260.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

