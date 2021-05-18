TCW Group Inc. Buys 18,595 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,581,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBT. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $4,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBT. Hovde Group began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. Analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.