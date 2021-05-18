TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRP. CSFB set a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.67.

TSE:TRP opened at C$61.38 on Monday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$50.61 and a 1 year high of C$66.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.09 billion and a PE ratio of 25.73.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 138.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 18,201 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.88, for a total transaction of C$1,035,276.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$927,602.30. Also, Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total transaction of C$475,993.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$470,193.40. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,987 over the last three months.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

