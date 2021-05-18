TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.34% from the stock’s current price.

LON TBCG traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,104 ($14.42). 54,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,408. TBC Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,350 ($17.64). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,056.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,151.90.

Get TBC Bank Group alerts:

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.