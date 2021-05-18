TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.34% from the stock’s current price.
LON TBCG traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,104 ($14.42). 54,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,408. TBC Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,350 ($17.64). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,056.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,151.90.
About TBC Bank Group
See Also: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.