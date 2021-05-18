Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Targa Resources stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,254,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,611. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. SL Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

