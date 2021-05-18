Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 1.18% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $12,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $59,141 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCMD. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -116.00, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

