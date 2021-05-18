Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRHC opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.