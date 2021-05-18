T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $49,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $850,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $140.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day moving average of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.