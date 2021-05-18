Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,909 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $116,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 498.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

