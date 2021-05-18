SWYFT Price Hits $0.0775 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 69.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One SWYFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0775 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. SWYFT has a market capitalization of $54,788.78 and $11,679.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 44.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00086545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00022413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $611.07 or 0.01356783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00064565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00115540 BTC.

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFT (SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

