Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of SWCH opened at $18.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.16 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other Switch news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 35.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

