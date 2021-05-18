SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 103.05% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. Compugen has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $539.15 million, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,525,000 after purchasing an additional 134,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 73,917 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Compugen by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,219,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 85,888 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Compugen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 755,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

