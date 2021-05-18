SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 103.05% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.
NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. Compugen has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $539.15 million, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 2.52.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,525,000 after purchasing an additional 134,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 73,917 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Compugen by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,219,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 85,888 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Compugen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 755,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.
