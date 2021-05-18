SVB Leerink Increases Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target to $11.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price target raised by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.47% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sientra’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. Sientra has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $394.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. Analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth $33,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth $1,350,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth $5,774,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

