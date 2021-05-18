Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) PT Raised to GBX 90

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

Shares of SUR stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 78 ($1.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,089,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £125.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65. Sureserve Group has a 1-year low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 85.50 ($1.12).

In other news, insider Peter Smith purchased 95,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £78,586.34 ($102,673.56).

Sureserve Group Company Profile

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.