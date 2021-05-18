SuperFarm Market Cap Tops $147.18 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00003350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $147.18 million and $10.82 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000987 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.57 or 0.00727329 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00024627 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

