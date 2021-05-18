Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of SNMCY stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. Suncorp Group has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66.
About Suncorp Group
See Also: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.