Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SNMCY stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. Suncorp Group has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

