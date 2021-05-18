Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Down to $39.74

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.74, but opened at $37.90. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $35.52, with a volume of 2,646 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNCY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.99 million.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Kerry Philipovitch purchased 2,250 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $2,976,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $1,851,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $75,975,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000.

About Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

