Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ WISA opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.97. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

