Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is a provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. It delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc., formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a report on Friday.

WISA traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,293. Summit Wireless Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Wireless Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Summit Wireless Technologies by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

