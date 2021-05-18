Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Increased to C$16.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SMMCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.31.

OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $13.14 on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

