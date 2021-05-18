Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $125.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $127.33.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

